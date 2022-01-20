California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of United Rentals worth $59,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $307.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

