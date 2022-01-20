California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,242 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $78,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $220.04 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.