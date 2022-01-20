California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.39 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

SYF stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

