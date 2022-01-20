California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $71,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $256.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.