Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $286,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,233 shares of company stock worth $16,194,505 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

