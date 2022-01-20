C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.25

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 11238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

CCCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

