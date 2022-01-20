Brokers Set Expectations for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

