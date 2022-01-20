Brokers Set Expectations for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyberAgent in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CyberAgent stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.