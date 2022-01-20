Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $38.67

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 10,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,228. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

