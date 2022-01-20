Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $24.67

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireRight stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Searle & CO. owned 1.26% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 264,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,306. HireRight has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

