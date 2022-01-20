Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $94.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 273,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,147. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.