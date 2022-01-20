Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $94.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.94.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
