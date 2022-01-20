Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.97. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

