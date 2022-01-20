Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report $2.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 751,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,677. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

