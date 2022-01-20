Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $4.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 578.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 145,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,123. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.