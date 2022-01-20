Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 192.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 207.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NLTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,373. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
