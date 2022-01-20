Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 192.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 207.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,373. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.