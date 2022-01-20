Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

