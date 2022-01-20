Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 32,552.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 4,613,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,056,000 after buying an additional 4,599,310 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,750 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,600,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,518,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 5,984,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,446. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

