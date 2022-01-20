Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%.
ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 5,984,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,446. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.