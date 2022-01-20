Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $567.28. 12,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,270. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

