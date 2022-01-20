Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Has $417.37 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,898,802 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 48.6% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of QUALCOMM worth $417,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $174.30. 163,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,710,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

