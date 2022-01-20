Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $30.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.06 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $132.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,378. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.