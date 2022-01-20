Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

BOXL stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

