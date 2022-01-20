Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Boot Barn stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

