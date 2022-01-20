Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Trading Down 3.7%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $702.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

