Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BVH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE BVH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 64,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,115. The stock has a market cap of $625.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

