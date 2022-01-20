Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65,532.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $65,532.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001809 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

