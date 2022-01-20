Bitradio Market Cap Tops $68,420.82 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $68,420.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,851,941 coins and its circulating supply is 10,851,937 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

