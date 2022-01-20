Bitcoin SV Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.63 or 0.00255266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $77.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00882752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,956,833 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.