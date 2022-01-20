Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $365.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

