Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

BMEA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 165,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

