Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

