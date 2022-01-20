Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann Acquires 6,667 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 4,564,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,321. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

