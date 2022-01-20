BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.70

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 52934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBTV. CIBC decreased their price target on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

