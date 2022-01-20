Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Down 1.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €82.75 ($94.03) and last traded at €82.90 ($94.20). 39,487 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €83.85 ($95.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.70 and its 200-day moving average is €72.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

