Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

