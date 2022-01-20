Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 116 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

