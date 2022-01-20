Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

