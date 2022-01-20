Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 568,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $172,000.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

DB opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

