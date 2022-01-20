Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 454 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 145,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

