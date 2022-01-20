BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.
