Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

