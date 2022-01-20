Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,648 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 308,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.81 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

