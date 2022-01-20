Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Up 9.9%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

