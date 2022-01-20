Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $28.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.05 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 4,085,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

