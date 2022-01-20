Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $28.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.05 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 4,085,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

