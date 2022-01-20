B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $81.74. 271,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,840. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

