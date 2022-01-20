Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.57. 405,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 361,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $286,000.

