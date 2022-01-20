Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.07 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

