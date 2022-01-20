Atlas Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $240,319.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

