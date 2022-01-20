Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

