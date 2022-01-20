Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of ARES traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 592,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

