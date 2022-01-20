Arbidex (ABX) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Arbidex has a market cap of $74,960.58 and $66,026.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

